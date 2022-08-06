'He has lost his impact': Former Pakistani all-rounder makes bold comment on Virat Kohli's poor form

Virat Kohli has been going through one of the worst lean patches in his international career so far as he has struggled to score runs consistently across formats for team India. The former India captain has not scored a century since November 2019 and has endured a woeful run with the bat recently.

Kohli was part of India's Test and limited-overs squad during the recently-concluded tour of England where he flopped massively and failed to get going. The lack of runs from his bat also led to several former cricketers and experts questioning the senior batter's place in India's T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

While he has been criticised by many for his poor form with calls to drop him from T20Is, Kohli still retains the confidence of captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management. The senior batter will be backed by the team management despite his current poor form.

In the wake of Kohli's disastrous run for the Indian team, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez shared his views on India's decision to rest Kohli from the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. While Hafeez insisted Kohli has lost his impact over the last couple of years, the decision to rest him is a good one from the Indian team.

"I think Virat Kohli is an impact player. In the past 2-3 years, we saw that the impact wasn't there. Even when he scored a half-century against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year, that was, to me, impactless. Until you can't bring an impact, there's no point in you playing," Hafeez was quoted as saying by Pakistan daily Dawn.

"Every player requires a break. The Indian board made a good decision. This break will help him get back to becoming an impact player. He had lost his impact," he added.

Kohli will also miss India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe and is expected to make his comeback for the Asia Cup 2022 later this month. India will head into the tournament as the defending champions having won the tournament in 2018 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Kohli will be hopeful of bouncing back at the Asia Cup ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.