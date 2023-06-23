Rohit retains captaincy as BCCI names India Test squad for WI tour, Pujara dropped; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included

On Friday afternoon (June 23), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 16-man squad for their upcoming two-match Test series versus West Indies in the Caribbean island, starting on July 12. Despite criticism for his captaincy after India's WTC final loss to Australia, Rohit Sharma has retained the top job with Ajinkya Rahane being named his deputy.

Meanwhile, it was expected that the axe would fall on senior players after the WTC final loss. And the same has happened. Cheteshwar Pujara, India's No. 3, has been dropped, along with a plethora of young players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, etc. being included. Mohammed Shami's name is also missing from the squad. The veteran is expected to have been given rest but the same might not be the case for Pujara, who struggled for runs in the WTC finale (with poor returns of 14 and 27).

Navdeep Saini has been roped in as well along with Jaydev Unadkat retaining his place. Umesh Yadav, meanwhile, didn't find a spot. Mohammed Siraj will be expected to spearhead the pace attack. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the all-rounder's department.

Both KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeper-batters in the 16-member squad. The first Test kicks off on July 12 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, followed by the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.