Roger Binny frontrunner to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president: Report

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz on Sourav Ganguly and his future as BCCI President. It is believed that the former Indian captain might no longer be associated with the the Indian cricket board in the coming weeks. As per sources, one round of meeting has taken place between the top brass with an aim to discuss the next elections. Another round of meeting is set to follow suit, in the next week in the national capital, where the state associations will share their opinions on the next BCCI elections.

Roger Binny, a member of the Kapil Dev-led 1983 World Cup winning team, is being said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI chief. While many thought Jay Shah will succeed Ganguly, but it is likely that the former will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary with Binny taking over the top post.

Ganguly, the former Indian captain who led the national side to the 2003 ODI World Cup final, took over as the BCCI President in late 2019. At the time of his appointment, the Bengal Tiger had said in his first address as BCCI chief, "It’s an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it’s a new start for the BCCI. Things need to be brought back in place, reforms need to done, huge amounts of money to be paid to state associations.

“It’s a challenge and I’ll do it the way I know. The way which I feel is best for BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same-for-all BCCI. That’s the way I led India and that’s the way I will take forward this organisation with whatever time I have," he had stated, wearing his India captain’s blazer.

Under Ganguly, BCCI has continued its dominance in world cricket, successfully organising the IPL each year since the advent of Covid-19 virus. The IPL media rights auction was immensely successful, held early this year, whereas Women's IPL is set to kick off early next year. While some pointed fingers at how the domestic cricket was neglected in the tough times due to Covid-19, Ranji Trophy also returned to action after a two-year-hiatus in early 2022.

The BCCI will soon hold electoions for the post of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary as well as the treasurer.