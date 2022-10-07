Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan end India's winning run, beat arch-rivals by 13 runs in low-scoring contest

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 edition is living up to expectations. With each passing day, the competition is getting intense. After Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets, on Thursday (October 06), the Women in Green returned to winning ways by getting the better of arch-rivals India for the first time in the tournament history.

On Friday (October 07), India and Pakistan locked horns with Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. being unbeaten after three successive wins. Opting to bat first at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan women posted a moderate 137 for 6 in 20 overs, with Nida Dar top-scoring with an impressive 56. From India's perspective, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar shared five scalps in between.

In reply, Harmanpreet-led Indian eves didn't have the best of starts. Sabbhineni Meghana and in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues fall for cheap whereas Smriti Mandhana also couldn't do anything significant and departed for 17 (19). Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti, Harmanpreet and keeper-batter Richa Ghosh got starts but none converted it big or stayed till the end to take their side past the finish line. Nashra Sandhu accounted for three scalps whereas Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar claimed two wickets apiece. Eventually, India folded for 124 in 19.4 overs to lose by 13 runs.

What they said

Nida Dar, Player of the Match: It was a slow start for us. Bismah told me we need to get a partnership. It was a good wicket for the batters. I needed to hit to my strong areas. I told her (Bismah) you go for singles and doubles. Last three-four overs, it was low scoring. We need to work on that aspect.

Bismah Maroof: It was an important game for us. We executed well. Nida batted and bowled really well. We just wanted to make a partnership. Nida played a crucial innings and helped us get to a good total. We were looking for gaps. We didn't assess the conditions really well. We all executed the plans well today.

Harmanpreet Kaur: I think in the middle we were trying to give other batters a chance. That cost us today. It was a chaseable target. In the middle overs, we were not able to rotate the strike. For me it is important that whoever is new to the side, they get enough games before the WC. It was a great oppurtunity for others. We don't take any team lightly. It is part of the game. They played good cricket and deserved to win. We need to work on areas and be strong.

India remain atop despite the defeat whereas Pakistan follow suit, tied with the arch-rivals with six points as well.