Women's Asia Cup 2022: Thailand pull off an upset over Pakistan, win by 4 wickets

On Thursday (October 06), Thailand pulled off a huge upset to beat Pakistan by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, in Bangladesh. Opting to bat first, the Bismah Mahroof-led Women in Green only managed a paltry 116 for 5 in their full qouta of overs. Sidra Ameen, their opening batter, was the top run-getter as she scored 56 but her stay comprised of 64 deliveries, at a woeful strike rate of 87.50.

None of the Pakistani batters not found any momentum to go big from the word go and paid the price to only manage 116. In reply, Thailand batters also found it tough to get going as the surface proved to be a challenge but Natthakan Chantham's 51-ball 61 led her side to a narrow four-wicket win, on the penultimate ball of the contest. Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan accounted for two scalps each but couldn't prevent the opposition from hitting the winning runs.

With this win, Thailand have thrown the top-4 race wide open. It is not straight forward as it was previously. In the points table, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves still hold the top spot, with Pakistan's two-match winning run coming to an end. Pakistan and Sri Lanka follow suit, with four points each, with Bangladesh, Thailand and UAE taking the next slots, respectively. Malaysia remain the only winless side so far.

Natthakan Chantam scored a blitzkrieg of a 61 from 51 balls to help lead her team to victory against a formidable Pakistan team.

What they said at the post-match presentation

Natthakan Chantham | Player-of-the-Match: Looking to enjoy the game, play with the target in hand and just complete the game. Play according to the ball was my plan. Pakistan made me work hard as they are very good with spin.

Naruemol Chaiwai | Thailand captain: [Enjoyed] Very much. Pakistan are a strong side, we want to win against every team, at this moment we want to enjoy and the win will come automatically. No specific plan, the same plan everyday. The last two games we did not bowl the correct line or length, but today we did it.

Bismah Maroof | Pakistan captain: Disappointed with the way we batted. Our batters havent showed the intent. They have to be blamed today. The set batters were there but they could not push on. 130+ couldve been a good total and as a captain I'm disappointed we did not get there. We had Kainat but she could not execute her plans [on just playing with one pacer].