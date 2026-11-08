/Rising Stars Asia Cup: Rajat Patidar withdraws, Rinku Singh named vice-captain

Rinku Singh has been appointed vice-captain of the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup after Rajat Patidar pulled out of the tournament due to injury concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday (Nov 8). Patidar informed the BCCI that he did not wish to be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he continues to manage his existing injuries. As a result, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad.

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Rinku as the new vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been brought into the squad as Patidar’s replacement.

“Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar’s place,” the BCCI said in its media release.

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The 15-member India A squad will be captained by Tilak Varma, with Rinku Singh serving as his deputy. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra are among the other players selected for the tournament.

The squad also includes Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

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India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for Nov 26 and 27. The tournament final will be played on Nov 29.

India A’s updated squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup