/La Liga: Valverde, Guler and Mbappe shine in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Valencia

Real Madrid continued their excellent run of form with a convincing 3-0 win over Valencia at Mestalla, extending their winning streak to eight matches across LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler scored in the first half to put Madrid 2-0 ahead at the break. Kylian Mbappe then added a third goal in the second half to complete the victory.

Real Madrid started aggressively, but Valencia created the first major chance in the 19th minute when Mayoral tried his luck from outside the box. However, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a diving save to deny the goal.

Madrid took the lead around the half-hour mark when Mbappe’s free-kick deflected off the wall and fell to Valverde, who scored with a shot from the edge of the box.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 36th minute. Jude Bellingham reached the byline and played the ball back for Guler, who finished with a right-footed shot.

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Guler had two more chances to score, but Valencia goalkeeper Dimitrievski denied him in the 43rd and 54th minutes. The shot-stopper also kept out Mbappe’s attempts in the 56th and 58th minutes.

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Bellingham nearly made it 3-0 in the 65th minute after beating three defenders, but Dimitrievski produced another save.

Mbappe finally found the net in the 75th minute after Guler set him up with a clever assist. The French forward made no mistake, scoring for the seventh consecutive match.

Valencia’s hopes of a comeback suffered another blow in the 79th minute when Gaya was sent off for fouling Mbappe as he raced towards goal.

Real Madrid controlled the game until the final whistle, securing their eighth consecutive win in all competitions before the international break.