Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh to return? India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa

India will take on Soth Africa in the series-opener of the three-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday (September 28). After a 2-1 win against Australia in their recently-concluded T20I assignment at home, the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their winning run against the Proteas.

The T20I series against South Africa will be India's final assignment in the shortest format ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. The hosts will be looking to make the best use of the series and play their full-strength XI in order to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup.

However, India face some selection headaches against the Proteas as they will be missing the services of all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya along with senior fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While Bhuvneshwar and Hardik have been rested from the series, Hooda misses out due to a back injury.

India have roped in Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed in the absence of Hardik and Hooda while young pacer Arshdeep Singh will return to take Bhuvneshwar's spot in the squad. Mohammed Shami will continue to remain sidelined as he is yet to recover from COVID-19.

It will be crucial for India to get their selection right against a strong South African side in order to ensure they can continue their winning momentum ahead of the World Cup. In the absence o Hardik, Axar Patel is likely to be the sole all-rounder in the side with Rishabh Pant returning to strengthen the middle-order.

India will miss Hardik's quality in the bowling attack but having Arsdheep back is a huge boost as the left-arm seamer has been impressive in the death overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will continue to spearhead the pace attack while Yuzvendra Chahal can be the solitary spinner in the team.

India will lack a sixth bowling option in the absence of Hardik but they can make up for it with the bat as they will have incredible depth in the batting line-up with Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in the lower-middle order. Deepak Chahar and Shahbaz Ahmed also remain strong contenders for a spot in the playing XI but are unlikely to make the cut in the series opener.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against South Africa:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh