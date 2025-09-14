/Ricky Hatton, former British boxing world champion, dies at 46: Police

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died aged 46, Britain's Press Association news agency reported Sunday (Sep 14). Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, northwest England. Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesman said, "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 am (0545 GMT) today (Sunday) where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his aggressive style made him one of the most popular British boxers of his generation. Notable opponents including Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton was frank about the mental health problems he endured following his retirement from the ring.

In July, he announced he would make a return to boxing in a professional bout against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai in December.

Britain's former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to Hatton.

"Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip," Fury posted on Instagram. "There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."

Another former world champion, Britain's Amir Khan, described Hatton on X as a "mentor, warrior and one of Britain's greatest boxers". Khan added: "As fighters, we tell ourselves we're strong -- we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

"Mental health isn't weakness. It's part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

"Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what's possible.

Matchroom Boxing said: "(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky's friends and family at this tragic time. There's only one Ricky Hatton."