'Respect their privacy': Netizens react as video of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's daughter goes viral

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 23, 2022, 10:03 PM(IST)

Pictures and a video of Virat and Anushka's daughter went viral on social media on Sunday. Photograph:( Instagram )

Netizens slammed those sharing pictures and videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika, asking them to respect the couple's privacy. Vamika's pictures and a video of her with Anushka went viral during the third ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday.

Virat Kohli dedicated his half-century to daughter Vamika with a 'cradle' celebration during the third and final ODI between India and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. Kohli reached his half-century off 63 deliveries during India's run-chase against the Proteas and dedicated it to his daughter Vamika.

Kohli's wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was present in the stands at the stadium to cheer the former India captain as he played a fantastic knock for the visitors after being dismissed for a duck in the last game. It was a special moment for Kohli and his family but pictures and videos of Vamika soon went viral on social media.

Kohli and Anushka, who had recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter earlier this month, have always made sure to not reveal her face in the media. The star couple has been seen requesting media persons not to click pictures of their daughter and respect their privacy on several occasions.

However, on Sunday, as Kohli dedicated his fifty this daughter Vamika, the cameras soon panned towards Anushka, who was standing with her daughter in the stands. The videos and pictures flooded on social media in no time. Several fans came out in the support of the star couple and slammed those sharing pictures and videos of their daughter.

While many were left in awe after the revelation, some fans lashed out at the cameraman who captured the moment during the game in Cape Town on Sunday. The fans also requested others to respect Kohli and Anushka's privacy and not share the clips of their daughter.

Check out some of the reactions:

It was a brilliant knock from Kohli, who had faced immense criticism from all corners after being dismissed on a duck in the second ODI against the Proteas which India lost by seven wickets. The former India captain bounced back in style and scored 65 runs off 84 balls laced with five fours.

 

 

