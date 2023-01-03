REN vs STA preview and prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) squaring off with the Melbourne Stars (STA) on Tuesday, January 3, in the 27th match of the league. The venue of the match is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) of Melbourne. After a strong start to the season, the Renegades have lost four straight games. The Renegades, despite having a strong bowling attack, are likely to play without captain Nic Maddinson, who got himself injured in the previous game. They will face an upbeat Melbourne Stars team, who are coming off a big win over the Adelaide Strikers. Marcus Stoinis and Luke Wood are in good form. The match will be crucial for the Stars as they will be hoping to register their third victory of the season.

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match details

The 27th match of the BBL will be played between Melbourne Renegades (REN) and Melbourne Stars (STA) on Tuesday at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) of Melbourne. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match prediction

The Stars look in good form as they are coming off a big win against the Strikers. On the other hand, the Renegades look weak after getting thrashed in four straight games. It is predicted that the Renegades will be overpowered by the Stars in today’s match.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win the match.

Where to watch Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match live?

In India, BBL 2022–23 REN vs STA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) predicted lineups

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Sam Harper/Peter Handscomb, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c) and Trent Boult.

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) full squad

Melbourne Renegades

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals), Corey Rocchiccioli, Peter Handscomb