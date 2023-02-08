WATCH | Record alert! LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

Basketball superstar LeBron James scripted history on Tuesday as he became the highest-scoring player in the history of NBA, breaking a 39-year record, previously held by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Currently, in his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron passed Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding total of 38,387 points after nailing a 21-foot shot late in the third quarter, giving him 38,388 points and prompting wild celebrations in a packed Crypto.com Arena.

For a long time, basketball fans believed that Abdul-Jabbar's record would never be beaten. However, James, at the young age of 38 managed to achieve the unthinkable.

To make the occasion special, Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside was one of the first persons to congratulate James after achieving the historic feat.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem it means so much to me," said James as the play was halted to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"Everybody that's ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point."

EVERY ANGLE of the bucket that made LeBron James the NBA's all-time leading scorer 📽️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/BVUr9x78BH — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023 ×

Breaking the nearly four-decade-old record that Abdul-Jabbar seized from Wilt Chamberlain on April 5, 1984 has strengthened James' claim as the greatest to have ever played the sport.

Former LA Lakers player Magic Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate James and said the sport will never see another player of his class.

"This historic moment is so special because we will never see another LeBron James. He’s always been a pass-first leader whose ability to make his teammates better is one-of-a-kind; which makes his breaking the record even more incredible!"

Even after achieving the momentous feat, the scary part is that James is showing no signs of slowing down. In the 2022-23 season, he is averaging more than 30 points per game and recently made his 19th All-Star game.

(With inputs from agencies)