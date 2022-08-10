Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming in India: When and where to watch UEFA Super Cup 2022?

The stage is set for fireworks as the UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid is set to lock horns with UEFA Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt in what promises to be an enthralling battle for supremacy in the UEFA Super Cup 2022, to be held in Finland on Thursday (August 11).

For the unversed, this will be the first-ever face-off between both sides since the finale of the 1960 European Cup. Carlos Ancelotti's star-studded Real Madrid might start as slight favourites over the Eintracht Frankfurt club, who is making their debut at the UEFA Super Cup in this season. On the other hand, the Karim Benzema-starrer Madrid have lifted the trophy on as many as four occasions. Here's everything you need to know about the marquee face-off:

When and at what time will the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt kick off?

The UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will commence at 12:30 AM IST on August 11 (Thursday).

Where will the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt be played?

The UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt face-off will take place at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

How to watch the telecast of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt on TV?

The UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt's live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Six/HD.

How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in India?

The UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt's live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.