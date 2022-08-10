'I knew I could do more' - Karim Benzema admits Cristiano Ronaldo's exit boosted his ambition

Karim Benzema spent nearly a decade playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. However, he has bolstered his game ever since the Portuguese star parted ways with the Los Blancos. Benzema recently opened up about his role in the aftermath of Ronaldo's departure and how he attempted to fill the void that he left behind.

Ronaldo bid the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium adieu back in 2018 in a bid to chart a course to Turin from Madrid to play under the coveted banner of Italian giants Juventus on a £100million deal. Since his departure, Benzema has really come into his own as the primary goal scorer for Los Blancos.

In a recent interaction with the media, the Frenchman offered fans some insight into how Ronaldo's absence created a space for him to truly hone his craft and push for more goals and golden boot accolades.

“It’s been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It’s true that I’ve scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists," admitted Benzema.

He acknowledged the fact that the 37-year-old forward played an essential role in helping him grow on and off the pitch. However, he further conceded that Ronaldo's departure was the catalyst that prompted him to change his ways and strive for better results, which came in the form of more goals.

"He really helped me on and off the pitch. But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment,” Benzema asserted.

Karim Benzema and his band of speedsters at Real Madrid are currently hurtling towards a UEFA Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. The action is set to unfold at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on August 11th at 12:30 am.