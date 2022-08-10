'I think Man United should...' - Wayne Rooney's take on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to generate headlines. The superstar footballer has reportedly been unhappy at Manchester United for quite some time and wants to end his second innings at the Red Devils to join some other club that plays in the Champions League. Man United had ended at the sixth spot in the last EPL season and, thus, Ronaldo is missing 2022/23 Champions League football.

Thus, many reports have stated that his agent Jorge Mendes is on his toes to find a new and suitable club for Ronaldo. Nonetheless, he is struggling at present with big clubs such as Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, etc. have said a 'No' to roping in the Portuguese captain. Hence, Ronaldo has no other option but to play the waiting game at the moment and remain firm at Man United.

There have been discussions between Ronaldo and United manager Erik ten Hag but reports suggest that the former is still keen to part ways with the club. In United's 2022/23 EPL season opener, Ronaldo came from the bench against Brighton but couldn't prevent a 1-2 defeat for his side. Amid all this, United legend Wayne Rooney is of the opinion that the club should let go of Ronaldo.

"I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go,” the former Manchester United striker told The Times.

"It's not that Ronaldo can't play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score you goals. But my personal view is that United aren't ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that.

"If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club, then United should allow him to go and get a No 9 in who is going to be there for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that can be successful. Ten Hag has to be given time to do it,” Rooney opined.