RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Preview: Top berth up for grabs as Mumbai Indians eye sweet farewell in Bengaluru

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday (Mar 2) will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the match on the back of a defeat despite starting the season with back-to-back wins. A win for either team will see them take control in a tightly contested WPL table. Manifesting “𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘬, 𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘬 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴” for NSB tomorrow 💙#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/KSBNjYENxR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 1, 2024 × Top spot up for grabs

The contest on Saturday will be Mumbai Indians’ final game in Bengaluru before they shift base to Delhi for the second leg. The defending champions are expecting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur back in the team after missing the UP Warriorz clash through injury. Humaira Kazi is expected to make way for returning Harmanpreet with Nat Sciver-Brunt relieved of captaincy duties. So far Mumbai have won against Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting opening game before beating Gujarat Giants in their second game.

RCB on the other hand despite their defeat in the previous match have done enough to stay in the hunt for the playoff spot. Smriti Mandhana’s side has shaken off last season’s woes as they continue to climb the table. They have so far beaten UP Warriorz in a close contest while getting the better of Gujarat Giants in their second match. RCB’s momentum was halted by Delhi Capitals in the last match when they lost by 25 runs.

Head-to-Head

Total Matches: 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 0 Wins

Mumbai Indians – 2 Win

Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore - LWW

Mumbai Indians - LWW

Match Details

Match No: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 9

Location: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM

Result Prediction

Mumbai Indians are slight favouites to win the match having carried momentum while Royal Challengers Bangalore search for their maiden win over the 2023 WPL champions having lost both matches in the inaugural season.

Predicted XIs of both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians: