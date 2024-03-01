WPL 2024: Grace Harris' unbeaten knock helps UP Warriorz register consecutive wins; GG lose three in a row

UP Warriorz have registered their second consecutive win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after beating Gujarat Giants by six wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Mar 1). Led by the energetic Grace Harris with her unbeaten 60-run knock, the Warriorz won the one-sided contest with 26 balls to spare. The result also condemned Gujarat Giants to their third consecutive defeat which sees them languish at the bottom of the table.

