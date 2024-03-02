RCB vs MI- WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians playing XI, pitch | All you need to know

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 9 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Saturday (Mar 2) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the match on the back of a defeat despite starting the season with back-to-back wins. A win for either team will see them take control in a tightly contested WPL table.

The defending champions are expecting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur back in the team after missing the UP Warriorz clash due to injury. RCB on the other hand despite their defeat in the previous match have done enough to stay in the hunt for the playoff spot. Smriti Mandhana’s side has shaken off last season’s woes as they continue to climb the table.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Predicted playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease on this ground.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. It is one of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of spice. Many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 14 km/h with 34 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will take place on Saturday, March 2.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB vs MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-RCB vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and MI will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs MI: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan