RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Match preview, prediction, playing XIs, weather report & all you need to know

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match preview: The fifth match of the IPL 2023 will pit Royal Challengers Bangalore against five-time champion Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in a match that promises to be a thriller. Both teams will be eager to get their tournament off to a winning start. Mumbai will be looking to improve on their results from the last season, when they finished 10th in the points table. Bangalore, on the other hand, has been making the playoffs on a consistent basis but has yet to win the coveted title.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: Head-to-head record

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have been one of the most exciting fixture in every IPL by far. Although Mumbai has been overwhelming dominated the Challengers, but the encounters between them have been the most entertaining ones. Out of 32 encounters so far, Mumbai Indians have won 19 and Royal Challengers have won 13.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: Weather report

The temperature in Bengaluru on Sunday is expected to range between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius. The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a beast. Batters enjoy batting on this surface because the ball slides easily onto the bat. Bowlers frequently go on a journey of missing their mark and must hit the right areas to avoid damage.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: Prediction

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win this encounter.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: Full squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

