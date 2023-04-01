RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live?

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 live streaming: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2. The Red Army had a strong performance last time, finishing third in the competition. MI, on the other hand, remained at the bottom of the points table and will have to change the results this time. It should be noted that the five-time champions will be without their express pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but Jofra Archer has joined their squad.

A new season awaits RCB and will be hoping that they lift their maiden IPL title. Faf du Plessis will be leading the side and the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga will play a vital role for them.

IPL 2023: RCB vs MI predicted playing XIs

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Karn Sharma.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, and Jason Behrendorff.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: Where will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs MI match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs MI match will be played on Sunday, April 2.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: When will RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match start?

The RCB vs MI match will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: How to watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 on TV?

The RCB vs MI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- RCB vs MI: How to watch the live-streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

