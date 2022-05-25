RCB vs LSG, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

After a riveting Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022, where Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) stormed their way into the final, the action now moves to the Eliminator as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the debutant franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue, i.e. the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday evening (May 25).

For RCB, they have reached the playoffs for the third successive season and, hence, will be desperate to end their title drought this year. They aren't only reliant on one or two players as the team has seen many good performers and will be aiming to click as a unit in the knockouts. On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Lucknow have also impressed in their first-ever season. Will they manage to stand tall in a high-pressure match or succumb to the big occasion?

Here is all you need to know about the MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

So far, both Lucknow and Bengaluru have faced each other only once in the league stage. Back then, RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs. Will RCB make it two wins in a row or Lucknow will settle the scores when it matters the most?

Stats:

Quinton de Kock has been the man in form for Lucknow, After his 140 not out versus Kolkata, he will be eager to continue in a similar stead in the playoffs. However, Josh Hazlewood has an edge over him, dismissing him thrice in IPL. Also, Glenn Maxwell can be handy early in the innings versus De Kock, if he gets the ball to move a bit outside off-stump; forcing him to edge one to the cordon or be caught at point.

Trivia:

While LSG finished above RCB in the league stage, they have lost five games so far in this season and all the defeats have come against the fellow playoffs contenders (losing twice to Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, respectively and once versus Bengaluru).

Predicted playing XIs:

RCB likely XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

LSG likely XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi