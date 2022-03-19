RCB star Glenn Maxwell ties the knot with girlfriend Vini Raman ahead of IPL 2022

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday (March 18). Maxwell and Raman got hitched in a private ceremony and shared pictures from their wedding on social media.

Maxwell and Raman have been dating for several years now and had gotten engaged in February 20220. The rumours of their wedding were doing the rounds for quite some time now after their wedding card in Tamil had leaked earlier this year. Sharing a picture of each other from their wedding ceremony the couple wrote - "Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22," on Instagram to mark their new beginnings.

Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the newly-wed couple with several current and former cricketers congratulating the two. While Maxwell is an integral member of the Australian team in white-ball cricket, Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She hails from a Tamil family, which is settled in Melbourne.

Also Read: Chahal to open with Buttler for RR in IPL 2022? England star reacts to hilarious tweet - WATCH

Glenn Maxwell to play a key role for RCB in IPL 2022

Maxwell was among the top contenders to take over from Virat Kohli as the new captain of the RCB ahead of the new season. However, the franchise have decided to hand over the reins to Faf du Plessis, who was bought for a sum of Rs 7 crore (INR 70 million) at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month.

Nonetheless, Maxwell remains an integral member of the RCB squad and is expected to play a key role for the franchise in the upcoming season. Maxwell enjoyed a brilliant campaign for RCB in IPL 2021 last year where he amassed 513 runs in 15 matches for the side at an average of over 42.