/RCB IPL title win celebration in Bengaluru today: Victory parade cancelled, know the complete itinerary

After 18 years of patience and heartbreaks, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy and now the fans are awaiting for a grand celebration. The victory parade which was scheduled earlier, has been cancelled.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru Traffic police said, “Due to felicitation function of RCB team at Chinnaswamy stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM. Public are advised to avoid roads surrounding Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy stadium from 3 PM to 8 PM. There will be no victory parade. Due to limited parking, public are advised to use Metro and other public transport.”

RCB players are scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru Wednesday afternoon (June 4).

The first event will be a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha (State Assembly house) between 4:00 and 5:00 PM IST.

Shortly after the visit, the fan celebration event will begin at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 6:00 PM onwards, where the players will join thousands of supporters for a night of music, lights, and joy.

Full Schedule of RCB

Arrival at Bengaluru (HAL Airport): 1:30 PM CM Visit (Vidhana Soudha): 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Fan Celebration (Chinnaswamy Stadium): From 6:00 PM

Where to watch Victory Parade on TV and mobile?

Fans can catch the entire celebration live on Star Sports Network or stream it on JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli, who waited 18 years for this moment, led with the bat this season with 657 runs. His emotional reaction after the win shows what this title means to RCB and their fans.

Chinnaswamy stadium will echo in joy where every RCB fan will witness the grand moment that had a long 18 year wait.