/What does 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ mean? Know why it matters to IPL 2025 champions RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally ended their 18-year-long trophy drought by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thriller by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad. The Rajat Patidar-led side finally touched the glory after nearly missing out in 2009, 2011 and 2016 seasons.

After lifting the IPL trophy, the holy trinity of RCB, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were seen saying to the broadcasters, 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu'.

RCB fans were heard chanting this slogan after RCB's maiden IPL triumph. Social media was flooded with this Kannada slogan. At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said, "He has a message for RCB fans. Ee Sala Cup Namdu’'.

What does Ee Sala Cup Namdu mean?

The phrase ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ comes from Kannada, the main language spoken in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka. In English, it means “This year, the cup is ours.” It’s an upgrade from the earlier version, ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’, which meant “This year, the cup will be ours.”

Over the years RCB fans were trolled for Ee Sala Cup Namde. RCB had come always so close to the silverware but they were always yet so far. To raise the confidence of the team in IPL 2018, an unofficial slogan was launched by local Kannada-speaking fans of RCB.

This slogan was “Ee Sala Cup Namde” which “this year cup the cup is ours” was coined to push RCB for their maiden IPL title.

RCB lifts their maiden IPL title

After 17 years of failure, hard work and consistent determination RCB finally were crowned the IPL champions. At the tricky surface in Ahmedabad, RCB posted an under-par score of 190/9. However, RCB bowlers, especially Krunal Pandya turned the game in RCB's favour after delivering a phenomenal spell of 2/17. Shashank Singh was the lone warrior for Punjab Kings (PBKS) scoring an unbeaten 61 off 30 deliveries.