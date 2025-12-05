/Ravindra Jadeja earnings breakdown: BCCI salary, IPL transfers and brand endorsements

Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has spent more than a decade shaping India’s success across formats, and his journey has turned him into one of the country’s wealthiest active cricketers. He made his international debut in 2009 during the ODI series in Sri Lanka and has stayed a vital part of India’s plans ever since. Even after stepping away from T20Is in 2024, Jadeja continues to be a key name in Tests and ODIs.

Beyond India, he has represented Saurashtra in domestic cricket and played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He was part of RR’s title-winning squad in the inaugural IPL in 2008 and later hit the winning runs in the 2023 final for CSK, sealing their fifth trophy. With nearly 350 international matches and 250 IPL games behind him, Jadeja’s influence is still strong. Now, let's glance at the source of his earnings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

BCCI Contract

Jadeja is currently in the BCCI’s Grade A+ category, the highest tier for Indian players. This earns him an annual salary of INR 7 crore. The contract reflects his long-standing value as an all-rounder who delivers with both bat and ball.

IPL Salary

Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK traded him to RR for INR 18 crore. His IPL earnings have grown massively since his early days, when he started with a 12-lakh contract at Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Over the years, his consistency, utility and big-match presence have made him one of the most expensive players in the league.

Brand Endorsements

Jadeja has endorsed several major brands, ranging from Dream11 and My11Circle to Myntra, Oppo, BharatPe, Ambrane and Asics India. His long-term association with Sareen Sports and regular use of Asics equipment have boosted his profile in the cricket gear market as well.

House and Car Collection

A Jamnagar native, Jadeja owns a lavish palace-style home in the city, where he lives with his wife, Rivaba and their daughter. His garage features a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi Q7, Audi A4 and BMW X1.

Net Worth