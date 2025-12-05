/Ashes 2025-26: Australia take control of Brisbane Test with 44-run lead

Australia closed day two of the pink-ball Test in a commanding position at 378 for 6, taking clear control after surpassing England’s first innings score of 334. Openers Jack Weatherald and Travis Head laid a solid foundation with a 77-run stand, with Weatherald registering his maiden Test fifty. Marnus Labuschagne continued the momentum with a composed half-century before falling, while skipper Steven Smith contributed a valuable 61, marking his 40th Test fifty. At stumps, Michael Neser and Alex Carey were at the crease, ensuring Australia maintained momentum and extended their lead to 44 runs.

The day saw England struggling to get a breakthrough. Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse looked tired, while Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson failed to make an impact. After Joe Root’s brilliant century in Perth, England hoped to fight back, but Australia quickly took charge at the Gabba. At one point, they were cruising at 3-293, with Steve Smith and Cameron Green dominating a worn-out English attack.

England did fight back a little late in the day. Carse and Stokes picked up a couple of wickets, but England’s fielding let them down, with five catches dropped. Travis Head added 30 more runs after being dropped, and Alex Carey stayed not out on 46, taking advantage of two missed chances. Marnus Labuschagne’s 65 was another solid contribution before he got out.

Australia’s top order had dominated throughout, with Weatherald scoring a sparkling 72 and Labuschagne and Smith adding steady half-centuries. England’s fast bowlers struggled to create pressure for most of the day, and although Green and Smith fell late to Carse, missed catches allowed Australia to recover quickly.