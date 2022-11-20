Reaching semis can be considered an achievement: R Ashwin on India’s failed T20 World Cup campaign

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about India’s World T20 campaign in Australia that ended with India losing the semi-final clash against England by ten wickets. For the second straight year, India failed to reach the finals of a T20 World Cup, leaving its fans all across the world disappointed.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team started off well, winning their opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets. With the win over the Netherlands in the following match, India looked upbeat about their aim of winning their second T20 World Cup. However, a loss at the hands of South Africa in their next match in Perth broke their winning run. Afterward, two big wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe meant India stood first in their group.

Now in the semis, India faced a stern challenge against England and had their backs against the walls from the beginning itself. Losing the all-important semis clash and that too by a margin of 10 wickets did dent India’s confidence. This left not only the fans but also the players utterly shattered.

Speaking on his YouTube channel post the world cup loss, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin said, "Everyone would have felt bad seeing team India not win the tournament or reach the final. I agree; it would have been shattering. I don't think any excuse will make you forget it. Definitely, it is a disappointing moment. But we all have to move on."

However, Ashwin was clear of the opinion that just one loss cannot define India’s World Cup campaign as ‘disappointing’, and instead, he said reaching the semis was an achievement in itself.

"We can't call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semi-finals. Reaching the semi-finals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from an Indian fan's point of view and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the fans' disappointment."

"But we players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."