Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa run riot as Australia thrash England by 72 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Australia clinched the ongoing three-match ODI series against England with a 72-run victory in the second One-Dayer at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Having already won the first match by six wickets. Steve Smith, star of the Adelaide ODI (80* off 77) showed his class once again today, scoring 94 runs.

After winning the toss, Josh Hazlewood, the stand-in captain had no hesitation in batting first. With David Warner and Travis Head losing their wickets early, the onus fell on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to build a partnership and take things forward.

While Marnus scored an almost run-a-ball fifty (58 off 55), Smith partnered with Mitchell Marsh, who smoked two sixes and as many fours in his half-century knock too and helped Australia reach a potent total of 280 for 8 in 50 overs.

Much like how it happened in the first ODI, Jason Roy again fell to Starc without disturbing the scorecard. A couple of balls later, Starc bowled Malan on a duck putting England on the back foot immediately. After Salt departed on a quick-fire 16-ball 23, the pair of James Vince and Sam Billings started knotting a partnership.

Both completed their respective fifties giving England little hope of making a comeback in the game. However, that didn’t last for long.

Hazlewood, in the 28th over of the game picked up Vince on 60. Then it was about time before Adam Zampa ran through England’s lower-middle order picking up four wickets in no time.