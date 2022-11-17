Australia thrash England by 6 wickets in Adelaide, take 1-0 lead in ODI series

Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins picked three wickets each while Ashton Agar’s out-of-the-world save made headlines in the series opener in Adelaide.

Fifties from David Warner, Travis Head, and Steven Smith helped Australia beat England in the first ODI in Adelaide on Thursday by six wickets. While Travis Head made an impactful return to the ODI setup hitting 69, David Warner contributed with a crucial 86 too.

Bowling first after winning the toss Australia put the recently crowned World T20 champions on the mat by picking up early wickets. Returning Jason Roy failed again with Phil Salt and James Vince falling prey to captain Cummins inside the first ten overs. Though Billings and Buttler chipped in with 17 and 29 respectively, it was Dawid Malan who made the first inning about himself.

The 35-year-old made Ashton Agar struggle with his line and length and got after Zampa in the middle overs too. During his 134-run knock, Malan hit 12 fours and four massive sixes. Later, contributions from David Willey (34) helped England reach 287 for nine in 50 overs.

Australia started off well reaching 100 inside 20 overs without losing a wicket. In absence of recently retired Aaron Finch, Travis Head was roped in as an opener and he made the most of his chance. Pairing up with Warner, Head scored his 13th ODI fifty before getting out to Chris Jordan. Soon after, Warner, who looked in blistering touch, fell short of his hundred by just 14 runs. Labuschagne and Carey didn’t bother the scorecard much either and departed early.

Steven Smith who scored 80 gave the finishing touches with all-rounder Cameron Green hitting an unbeaten 20.

With this win, Australia takes a one-nil lead in the three-match series. The next ODI is scheduled to take place in Sydney on Saturday, November 19th.