Simply UNBELIEVABLE! Ashton Agar pulls off a crazy effort to save a certain six in Aus-Eng 1st ODI - Watch

After being asked to bat first in the first ODI versus Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Jos Buttler-led England were 118 for 5 before Dawid Malan's 128-ball 134 took them to 287 for 9 on Friday (November 17). While Malan's knock was the sole reason for the ODI champions to post a challenging score, Ashton Agar made heads turn during the fag end of the English innings. During the 45th over, Malan tried to smack a delivery from Australia's new ODI captain Pat Cummins but Agar timed his jump to perfection and pulled off a sensational effort to save a certain six.

Talking about the delivery, it was a hard length on the body as Malan pulled it in front of square and the ball was sailing over the fence at deep mid-wicket when Ashton produced a stunning effort. The spin-bowling all-rounder's effort was jaw-dropping, to say the least, and the video of the same has gone viral in no time. Here's the clip:

Talking about the ODI series opener, England were asked to bat first and got off to a poor start. Skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc reduced the Three Lions to 31 for 3 before they were tottering at 118 for 5 before Malan's calculative knock took them out of troubled waters. He stitched vital knocks with Liam Dawson (11) and Chris Jordan (14) whereas David Willey's 40-ball 34 not out propelled England to 287 for 9 in 50 overs. Cummins and spinner Adam Zampa accounted for three scalps each but the home side couldn't dismiss the visitors despite them losing half of their side without being near the 150-run mark.

In reply, David Warner-Travis' 147-run opening stand has dented England's chances of taking a 1-0 lead in the series opener. Australia are well on course for an easy win in Adelaide.