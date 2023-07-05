Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajdeep Sardesai Clash over Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his no-holds-barred comments on a range of cricketing issues. Ashwin has now yet again come into the spotlight for his comments on the teams playing in Ashes 2023. Be it his sarcastic takes on the matches or his tweets, everything seems to be trending. This time, Ashwin’s sarcastic take on Jonny Bairstow’s contentious dismissal is in news. Replying to one of his comments, Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai said that he didn’t agree with what the spinner said. In response, Ashwin’s reply has has ignited a new debate. Rajdeep Sardesai Vs Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin had already given his take on Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal. The 36-year-tweeted that a keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a Test match unless he or his team has noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball as Bairstow did. Ashwin also added that we must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it toward unfair play or the spirit of the game.

It seems Ravichandran Ashwin’s comments didn’t go down well with Rajdeep Sardesai, who took to Twitter and wrote, “Sorry to bang on about this but I do love the game. But to my friend Ashwin and all those who believe that Johnny Bairstow was fairly out, I have a simple question that would you be happy if you were given out in that way? That’s the real test. Do unto others what you would do to yourself!” Sorry to bang on about this but I do love the game.. To my friend @ashwinravi99 and all those who believe that Johnny Bairstow was fairly OUT .. I have a simple Qs: would you be happy if you were given out in that way? That's the real test. Do unto others what you would do to_ https://t.co/Hrpi0mqFYq — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 4, 2023 ×

Now, the Indian spinner, who is known for his witty comebacks and sarcasm, didn’t disappoint his fans. Replying to Rajdeep Sardesai’s tweet, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact gutted with myself for getting out like that.” I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact gutted with myself for getting out like that_ https://t.co/aB8EjoKoiS — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) July 4, 2023 × Soon after this tweet by Ashwin, the spinner was also praised by several users for shutting down the critics.

One user commented, “Rajdeep’s logic: Bowler should not get the batsman out by getting bowled. He will feel so bad. Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.”

A second user said, “Hear me out. Had Carey missed the stumps, with no one backing up, do you think Bairstow would have taken a cheeky single? Or two?”