PV Sindhu suffers big blow in BWF rankings, drops to 15th position

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu has brought many laurels to the country. From winning two Olympic medals to topping the rankings, Sindhu has added lots of feathers to her cap. But the past few years have not been special for India's star badminton star. The Two-time Olympic medalist has consistently failed to win big tournaments and this has impacted her ranking as well. The latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings were released recently and Sindhu has suffered a major setback in her career ranking. Sindhu has slipped three places to be at the 15th position in the rankings.

PV Sindhu, who dropped out of the top 10 in April this year, has 51,070 points from 13 tournaments. She will next participate in the Canadian Open Super 500 tournament this week.

Sindhu was away from the court for almost five months due to a fracture in her ankle, which happened during the Commonwealth Games last year. The 28-year-old reached the final of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 but could not win it. She even played in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 this season.

Other Indian badminton players on BWF rankings

PV Sindhu's fellow Olympic medal-winner Saina Nehwal is stagnant at the 30th position in the women's singles. She is followed by Aakarshi Kashyap who is placed at the 42nd spot, Ashmita Chaliha is at number 44 and Malvika Bansod is at the 46th position in the women’s singles ranking of the Badminton World Federation.