Football Transfer: Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino joins Saudi club Al-Ahli after Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino has finally completed his transfer to Saudi Pro League as the Brazilian forward starts his new adventure after exiting Liverpool on Tuesday, July 4. Firmino, a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool was long linked with the Saudi side Al-Ahli, with contract talks underway after his contract expired at Liverpool. The striker was also linked with Real Madrid at one stage but has now officially ended the saga surrounding his future. 📷 | Bobby is here! 🫡 🇧🇷 🪄#WelcomeFirmino pic.twitter.com/b9uAU3cDas — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) July 4, 2023 × Firmino joins Al-Ahli “I always played for big teams, now I’m in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video on Al-Ahli’s Twitter account as the club confirmed Firmino’s transfer.

The 31-year-old will be contracted with the club until 2026 and has signed a three-year deal to make his switch to the newly promoted side. Firmino is Al-Ahli’s second big signing in the transfer window with Edouard Mendy becoming the club’s first signing in June. Mendy made his switch from fellow Premier League side Chelsea as part of a mass exit group.

Al-Ahli recently secured promotion to the Saudi Pro League and have spent big in the transfer window to keep their place in the top division. Earlier, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also made his switch to Saudi Arabia taking over as the manager of Al-Ettifaq on Monday. The legendary star was last in charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League and will now look to get back on track with his managerial stint.

Al-Ahli in search of manager

On the flip side, Al-Ahli will also be in search of a new manager as they try to fill in the vacant place left by South African Pitso Mosimane. The club is expected to go big again in the market as they target a chunk of players from Europe.

Currently, the Saudi Pro League has already attracted top players including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, World Cup winner N’Golo Kante, and several others including Ruben Neves.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE