Official: Ajit Agarkar succeeds Chetan Sharma as chief selector of Indian men's team; to lead five-member team

Former India player Ajit Agarkar has officially been appointed as the chief of the selection committee of the men’s cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, July 4. Agarkar, a veteran of the game will succeed former boss Chetan Sharma, who resigned from his post after controversial remarks in February. Agarkar will now head the team of five members consisting of Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee.



Details 🔽https://t.co/paprb6eyJC — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2023 ×

End of the saga

Agarkar was the leading name in the hat to replace Sharma, as several former India players interested in the post were not eligible while few pulled out of the race. Hailing from Mumbai, Agarkar was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 while he also holds a unique distinction of scoring a hundred at the Lord’s, which his best friend Sachin Tendulkar did not achieve. He will take office on an immediate basis with huge duties on his shoulders.