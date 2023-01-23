Ranji Trophy: 'Full fitness on mind' as Ravindra Jadeja gears up for his first competitive match in 5 months

Returning India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play his first competitive cricket match in over five months. Out since Asia Cup in August-September last year due to a knee injury, fit-again Jadeja will lead the star-studded Saurashtra side against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy Group B league match starting on Tuesday in Chennai. Excited to return to the cricket field, Jadeja needs to prove his fitness in order to remain in contention for a place in the Indian team for the first Test against Australia, which begins on February 9th in Nagpur.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines ahead of his return game, Jadeja said he is happy to be back, and that his priority for now remains to be 100% fit. Adding that if he attains full fitness he can showcase his skills - be it batting or bowling.

"I am feeling good to be back on the field. Very-excited! Hopefully, it will come good as a team and as an individual also," Jadeja told reporters.

"...See my first priority is to get on the field and be fit...100 per cent fit. Once I am 100 per cent fit, I will work more on my skills, whether it is batting or bowling. Now, my first priority is fitness," the star all-rounder added.

Aware of the magnitude of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at home, Jadeja feels didn’t want to be included without getting some match practice.

"I was at the NCA for 20 days. I was doing batting and bowling. Match scenario is different. I wanted one game before the Australia series, that's why I am here," he added.

When asked how mentally tough would it be for the 34-year-old to get back to full fitness after being out of all of this for so long, Jadeja said, "Actually, fortunately I was busy with some other things...It helped me a lot. I was not thinking too much about cricket, two-three months after I got injured and had my surgery. I was busy with some election things (her wife's), that helped me a lot," Jadeja concluded.