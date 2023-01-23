ugc_banner

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are now officially married! Actress shares FIRST PICS from wedding ceremony

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

First photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. Photograph:(Instagram)

After four years of dating, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul today, on January 23, 2022. Photos of the newly-married couple have gone viral on social media. Take a look!

Shortly after getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Khandala farmhouse, newlywed Athiya Shetty shared her first photos with Indian cricketer KL Rahul as husband and wife. Sharing some dreamy photos from the ceremony, the actress penned a heartfelt note that instantly went viral across social media platforms.

While sharing the frame-worthy snaps, Shetty wrote. "'In your light, I learn how to love…' (heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Reacting to the actress's post, her fans left congratulatory notes in the comment section. Meanwhile, celebrities like Aushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aryan and Vaani Kapoor left sweet comments for the two lovebirds.

Check out the post below!

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty came out of their farmhouse, greeted the paps and distributed sweets to the photographers stationed outside the venue.

The father-son duo looked dapper in Indian ethnic attires. While Suniel wore a crepe-coloured Kurta and mundu, his son was seen decked up in white.

Anupam Kher, Diana Penty, Ishaant Sharma, Anshula Kapoor, and Krishna Shroff were spotted arriving at the venue for the wedding celebrations.

 

The wedding ceremony reportedly started at 2.30 PM today. After KL Rahul brought the baarat to Shetty's Khandala house., the couple took pheras (wedding vows) close to the magic hour in the evening. They were surrounded by their close friends and family

