Ramiz Raja suggests India to deploy attacking approach against Australia, urges them to play THIS player

Suggestions are pouring in from all corners for Rohit Sharma and team India management on whom to pick and whom to drop for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur starting on Thursday. While a few of the former names related to Indian cricket suggested going ahead with in-form Shubman Gill to fill the middle-order slot, others including former PCB chief Ramiz Raja want to see Suryakumar Yadav making his Test debut.

It was after England's Bazball show during the Test series against Pakistan last year where they whitewashed them at their home, Ramiz was sacked as the PCB chief. Having faced the wrath of attacking cricket recently only, Ramiz knows what it does to an opposition. Suggesting India to deploy the same approach against the Aussies at home, Raja said the hosts must bring in those players who play quick, and Surya is surely one of them.

Having said that, Ramiz added by playing attacking cricket India could put Australia under pressure early in the game, citing example of how England did it against Pakistan and were successful.

"India should play Suryakumar Yadav. He will generate pace with the bat. They have named a lot of T20 players in their squad for the first two Tests, which is good because action is what gets a thumbs-up from everyone in Test cricket these days. We saw how England scored 350-400 runs in a single day against Pakistan. The more pace you generate, the more pressure you can create. India have a great opportunity to create pressure," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

He further said that Rohit Sharma's captaincy will be tested throughout the series as Aussies are the toughest competitor and they will keep fighting until the end. The former Pakistan cricketer added that barring thinking about picking the right XI for each game, Rohit must also have a full-proof strategy on how to decimate the opposition.

"Rohit Sharma's captaincy will be put to the test, there is no doubt about that. There isn't going to be a single session in the first Test where Australia won't fight hard. There won't be any flat sessions. The strategy needs to be full-proof and so does the selection. There also needs to be clarity over the conditions they want to trump Australia," he added.