ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot as T20I batter, Pandya jumps to 2nd place in all-rounders list

Star Indian T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to stay on the top in the shortest format. In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, February 8th, SKY, as most of his fans would call him, retained the top spot with 906 points to his name. Earlier, he had even attained 910 points which was also the highest-ever tally achieved by an Indian batter in ICC rankings in T20Is.

On the other hand, India's stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya jumped on to the second spot in the all-rounders category replacing Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. With 250 points to his name, he is in touching distance with the ranked-number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Not only in this, Pandya also gained points on the batters list - where he moved from 53rd to 50th spot, and to 46th from 66th on the bowlers list.

Meanwhile, young batter Shubman Gill also saw some progress coming his way in the latest rankings, as he jumped nearly 168 places from outside of 100 straight into the 30th place - that too in only his sixth T20I game. Following a mediocre T20I series against Sri Lanka, Gill shined during the final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad where he smashed his maiden hundred (126* off 63 balls).

Moving to the bowlers, up and coming T20I seamer, left-armer Arshdeep Singh broke into top 15 following a match-winning spell of two for 16 against New Zealand in his last outing. No other Indian bowler is placed in top ten with out-of-favour Bhuvneshwar Kumar being on the 21st spot; spinners Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel are ranked 29th and 30th, respectively.