ICC announces date and venue for 2023 World Test Championship final, IND-AUS series to determine finalists

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, February 8th announced the date and venue for the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The second WTC final will take place from 7-11 June, 2023 with June 12th kept as a reserve day - and the match will take place at the Oval Cricket Ground in London. New Zealand had won the maiden edition of the WTC two years back, beating India in finals in Southampton by eight wickets. However, the finalists for this cycle are yet to be determined. As per the rankings, Australia is on the top of the chart with a PCT of 75.56 while India is second (58.93%), Sri Lanka is ranked third (53.33%) and South Africa with 48.72% is fourth on the list.

As Australia and India are favourites to qualify for the finals for the 2023 World Test Championship, ahead of their marquee Border-Gavaskar series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur, captains from both teams spoke about the impact and relevance of this newly-added ICC title.

As quoted by the ICC, Pat Cummins hailed the format saying it has been a big motivator to the team over the years, and that having missed out on playing it the last time, they are more keen on qualifying for it and playing at a neutral venue like the Oval.

“The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time,” Cummins said. “To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final. It’s exciting and has been a goal of ours for a while now. We are confident we can secure a place while here in India after a really strong 12 months. The Final would be a great reward for the players and staff who have done so well,” the Aussie captain added.

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma also commented on the same saying it would be special for him to lead the team into the World Test Championship final. He added that for them to reach there they first have to overcome the Australian challenge.

“Leading Team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special. We have grown and developed as a team during this competition and to be in with a chance of lifting the Mace at the Oval in June, we know we first need to overcome a tough Australia side," Rohit said.

He concluded by saying he's excited about the prospect of India reaching the finals and eventually creating history.