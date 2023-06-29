Rajasthan Royals to offer multi-year contract to THIS World Cup-winning star after shinning in IPL- Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to make their first move for the 2024 season as they look to bolster the side. While the attention of the world is on the ODI World Cup and the qualifiers, RR have secretly turned their attention to Jos Buttler as they plan to keep him for another four years with the team. According to a report, the franchise is set to offer a four-year lucrative deal to Buttler having shined for the side in the IPL. Buttler set for big contract "England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals," a report from The Telegraph said.

"It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and its unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal,” the report added.

Buttler, 32, led England to their second T20 World Cup success in 2022 and had a stellar year with the IPL franchise as well. Buttler won the Orange Cap in the 2022 season and led the franchise to their first final in 14 years of the IPL in 2022. He scored a whopping 863 runs in the season that time in 17 matches but failed to deliver RR’s second IPL title.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe and France teammates raise concern after police kills teenager during traffic check Buttler’s IPL heroics Astonishingly he scored four IPL hundreds in 2022 along with four fifties with a best of 116. However, the 2023 IPL season was below-par for him as he ended with just 392 runs from 14 matches while scoring four fifties. RR also failed to reach the playoffs of the IPL having faced elimination after the final league game.

Away from the spotlight of the Ashes 2023, Buttler will be a key member of the England squad for the ODI World Cup. He will lead the side in the Championships in India and could become just the second captain to win both the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup after MS Dhoni of India. England, under Buttler, will enter the ODI World Cup in India as the defending champions, having got the better of New Zealand in the 2019 showdown.

