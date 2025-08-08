/Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson drops bombshell on transfer rumours ahead of IPL 2026 trade window

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson has informed his IPL franchise of his wish to try his fortune elsewhere ahead of next season’s trade window. Per the latest reports, Samson has asked RR to release him ahead of the forthcoming IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for later this year. Samson, who captained the franchise the previous season, is reported to have informed the team about his decision following the conclusion of IPL 2025. The RR, which had its season review meeting in June, hasn’t agreed upon Samson’s request yet, also keeping the option to convince him to stay put open.

The franchise’s lead owner, Manoj Badale, however, will take the final call on Samson’s exit after coordinating with the team’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.

Also read | Veteran Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor enters THIS elite list. Deets inside



Meanwhile, should Rajasthan Royals decide to let Samson leave, they might either trade him to another team for a player swap or an all-cash deal or put him in the auction. As per the IPL contract, it's the respective franchise that holds the final say in such cases.

Samson at RR

Sanju Samson made his IPL debut 12 years ago in 2013, with RR being his first team. After gaining little experience with them during his two-year stint, Samson joined Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) for two years before rejoining his first IPL team back in 2018. The franchise appointed him the captain in 2021, with Samson leading RR to an IPL final for the first time since winning the inaugural edition (in 2008) in 2022, only to lose to the newcomers Gujarat Titans.



Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, the two top performers of that edition, were let go ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Rajasthan retaining six players, which also included Sanju Samson for INR 18 crore ($2.14 million approx. then). The remaining five players were opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer.



Samson, 30, however, played just nine of the 14 contested matches the past season due to a side strain, with Parag leading the team in his absence. Rajasthan stood ninth on the points table with just four wins.

Samson to CSK?

Rumours of Sanju wanting to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have again started doing the rounds, with several reports suggesting that both parties see this as a win-win situation.

