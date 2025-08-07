Veteran Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor enters THIS elite list. Deets inside

The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground rose to honour its veteran batter and legend of Zimbabwean cricket, Brendan Taylor, after he came out against New Zealand during the second Test on Thursday (Aug 7). The 39-year-old star donned the Zimbabwe jersey after more than four years, opening the innings at home. His return wasn’t just special for Zimbabwe but also a historic moment for Test cricket: Taylor reached an extraordinary milestone of 21 years and 253 days since his debut, surpassing England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson for one of the longest Test careers ever. Upon his return, he scored 44 off 107 balls after Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett for a nine-ball duck.

Taylor first played a Test match on June 11, 2002, against Sri Lanka in Harare, and despite gaps in his career, including a three-and-a-half-year ban for breaching ICC anti-corruption rules, he showed perseverance and determination to return to the international stage.

In his second Test since the comeback, Taylor proved he still had the grit to play Test cricket once again. His longevity now places him 12th among players with the longest Test careers in cricket history. The elite list features iconic names like Wilfred Rhodes, Jack Hobbs, and Sachin Tendulkar. Notably, among active cricketers who debuted in the 21st century, Taylor’s Test career span is now the longest.