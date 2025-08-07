Who took double hat-tricks in Test cricket? Meet all four players

Only a few bowlers have achieved the rare feat of two hat-tricks in Test cricket. From Hugh Trumble to Stuart Broad, discover the legendary players who etched their names in cricket history with this incredible achievement.
Taking a hat-trick in Test cricket is rare and special. But doing it twice? That’s a true mark of brilliance and skill. Here are four legendary pacers who’ve etched their names in history with two Test hat-tricks each.
Hugh Trumble was an Australian spinner who thrived in all conditions. He claimed his first hat-trick against England in Melbourne, 1901–02, dismissing AO Jones, JR Gunn, and SF Barnes. He repeated the feat at the same ground in 1903–04, removing Bosanquet, Warner, and Lilley.
Jimmy Matthews made history at Manchester in 1912 by taking a hat-trick in both innings of a Test against South Africa. First, he dismissed Beaumont, Pegler, and Ward. Then in the second innings, he sent back Taylor, Schwartz, and again, Ward
Wasim Akram, the king of swing, stunned Sri Lanka with two hat-tricks in March 1999 during the Asian Test Championship. In Lahore, he dismissed Kaluwitharana, Bandaratilleke, and Wickramasinghe. Just days later in Dhaka, he removed Gunawardene, Vaas, and Jayawardene.
Stuart Broad, one of England’s finest pacers, has two Test hat-tricks to his name. His first came at Nottingham in 2011 against India, when he removed Dhoni, Harbhajan, and Praveen Kumar. In 2014, he repeated the magic in Leeds against Sri Lanka, dismissing Sangakkara, Chandimal, and Eranga.