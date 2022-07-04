Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon tie in India?'

The competition is getting intense, in each and every category, with each passing day at the Wimbledon 2022. In the men's category, the former world number one Rafael Nadal will take on Netherlands' Botin van de Zandschulp at the iconic Centre Court.

So far, Nadal hasn't been at his very best. He won his opening two games, but lost a set each, before coming to his own in his straight-set victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Nadal's opponent De Zandschulp advanced into the Round of 16 for the first time at the All England Club. He outclassed French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 to set up a riveting clash versus the Spainard. For the unversed, Nadal had defeated De Zandschulp in straight sets in the French Open enroute his 14th title at the Roland Garros.

Here's the live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match in Wimbledon 2022 be held?

The Nadal vs De Zandschulp clash at Wimbledon 2022 will be played at the Centre Court.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match in Wimbledon 2022 kick off?

The Nadal vs De Zandschulp match at Wimbledon 2022 will start at 8:30 PM IST IST on Monday evening (July 04).

ALSO READ | Wimbledon: 'I have to say that I was wrong' - Rafael Nadal on calling Lorenzo Sonego to net

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs De Zandschulp face-off at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs De Zandschulp match at Wimbledon 2022 will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.