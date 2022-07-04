Wimbledon: 'I have to say that I was wrong' - Rafael Nadal on calling Lorenzo Sonego to net

Rafael Nadal has not had an easy ride so far in Wimbledon 2022. While he dropped a set each in his opening two games during the 135th edition of the premier tournament, the 36-year-old Spainard romped past Italian player Lorenzo Sonego in his third round clash to enter the last 16 on Saturday (July 02).

In a clash what lasted for only two hours, Sonego was no match to Nadal. However, the match made heads turn after Nadal called Sonego to the net. The senior pro was visibly irritated by Sonego's loud grunt in the middle of a rally in the eighth game of the third set and called Sonego to the net to have a face-to-face conversation, which the 27-year-old youngster objected to. Thus, Nadal has now apologised for his behaviour.

"I have to say that I was wrong. I should not (have) called him to the net. So I apologise for that. My mistake... I recognise that," Nadal said after the match.

"All the stuff (after) the match that I don't want to comment because I spoke with him in the locker room and it stays there. Only thing I can say is I saw him personally. I apologise for that," said Nadal after beating Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic tames wildcard Tim Van Rijthoven to set up Jannik Sinner clash in QFs

"My intention was never to bother him at all. Just to tell (him) one thing that was bothering me that I think he was doing in that moment, but that's it. I think there is some codes between players. We had some issues there. But that's it," the Spanish player added.

Nadal will now gear up to face Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp at the Centre Court later this evening (July 04). The veteran player will aim for another comprehensive win as the race for the title is now getting intense with each passing game.