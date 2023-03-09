Rabada, Miller among other South African players to join IPL 2023 on April 3rd as WC qualification looms

Top South African players like Kagiso Rabada, David Miller among others will join the IPL 2023 scheduled to start on March 31st, four days later on April 3rd as they will be playing the two-match home ODIs against the Netherlands, Cricket South Africa has informed BCCI.

As South Africa hasn’t qualified for the upcoming 2023 World Cup yet, for them to punch their direct ticket they need to win the Netherlands ODIs – and for the same reason, star Proteas players will be occupied there. Both matches are scheduled for March 31st and April 2nd in Benoni and Johannesburg, respectively.

Last year, a day before the IPL auction on December 23rd, the BCCI informed all the franchises that the contracted South African players will be available from March 29th – two days before the start of IPL 2023. However, with this decision being taken at the last minute given South Africa’s direct qualification scenario for the 50-over World Cup, CSA’s Pholetsi Moseki has informed ESPNcricinfo that they have written to the BCCI explaining why they’d be needing their top players participating the Netherlands ODIs.

"The BCCI understands the importance of the Netherlands series to us automatically qualifying for the 2023 World Cup," Moseki said.

While six of the ten franchises will be affected by this call, SunRisers Hyderabad, which appointed Aiden Markram as their new captain, will now have to find a new leader for their opener against Rajasthan Royals on April 2nd. They would also be without Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.

On the other hand, teams like Mumbai Indians (Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis), Delhi Capitals (Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi), Gujarat Titans (David Miller), Lucknow Super Giants (Quinton de Kock) and Punjab Kings (Kagiso Rabada) will also be without the mentioned South African players at least for their first match.

Meanwhile, the top eight teams in the ODI Super League will automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup, whereas, the bottom five will have to participate in the World Cup Qualifiers alongside five Associate teams for the remaining spots. With South Africa currently placed at number 9, they will be fighting for the direct qualification spot alongside Windies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.