WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol's superb knocks for GG hand RCB third consecutive defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) miserable start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign continued as Gujarat Giants (GG) emerged victorious by 11 runs in match 6 on Wednesday, March 8. Brilliant knocks from Sophie Dunkley and Harleen Deol for GG saw them register their first win of the WPL season while handing RCB their third consecutive defeat of the campaign.

.@akgardner97 starred with the ball, scalping three wickets & was @GujaratGiants' top performer from the second innings of the #GGvRCB clash 👏 👏 #TATAWPL



Here's her bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/PSwyRDz7AK — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2023 ×

RCB fall short by 11 runs

Chasing 202, RCB made a decent start to their innings but lost wickets at regular intervals once they lost skipper Smriti Mandhana (18). However, it was the other opener Sophie Devine who made the difference as she scored 66 runs from just 45 deliveries before departing. Her valiant effort was well supported by Ellyse Perry (32) and Heather Knight (unbeaten 30) but they ultimately failed to chase the target needing 24 runs in the final over. Ashleigh Gardner scalped three wickets while Annabel Sutherland ended with two wickets each.

Dunkley, Deol run show with bat

After deciding to bat in the contest, the Giants made a slow start before Dunkley came into her own. She was firing with the bat and did allow the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side to settle. Her innings consisted of 11 fours and 3 sixes before she was dismissed for 65 off just 28 deliveries. Shreyanka Patil scalped her through Heather Knight in the ninth over when the team was the score at more than 10 runs per over.

Dunkley and Harleen Deol put together a second-wicket stand of 60 runs and constructed the base for the innings. The latter top scored in the innings with a 67-run knock, as Shreyanka was castled her. Harleen ended with 9 fours and a six and helped her side reach the target of 200.