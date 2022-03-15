R Ashwin scripts history, becomes first bowler to complete 100 wickets in World Test Championship

Senior India spinner R Ashwin scripted history during the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka at home as he became the first bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC). Ashwin achieved the feat during the second Test of the two-match series between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Since the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in 2019-2021, Ashwin has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the competition. The off-spinner has been among the wickets for India consistently at home and overseas and completed the milestone of 100 wickets with a four-wicket haul during the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Ashwin now has 100 wickets to his name in 21 matches in the World Test Championship at an average of 19.66 including four five-wicket hauls. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament followed by Australian pacer Pat Cummins (93) and Stuart Broad (83).

Also Read: Updated World Test Championship points table after India's 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka

Highest wicket-takers in World Test Championship:

100 - Ravichandran Ashwin

93 - Pat Cummins

83 - Stuart Broad

80 - Tim Southee

74 - Jasprit Bumrah/Nathan Lyon

Also Read: 'Cricket is not about politics': PCB chief Ramiz Raja to hold talks with Sourav Ganguly for 4-nation series

During the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Ashwin had also surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with his 435th scalp in the whites. The off-spinner currently ha 442 wickets to his name in 86 Tests and is placed eighth on the list of highest wicket-takers in Tests overall.

He had moved past former South African pacer Dale Styen (439) to reach the eigth spot on the elite list. He needs 78 wickets to surpass West Indies legend Courtney Walsh to take the seventh spot on the list. Ashwin will be looking to continue his prolific run for India in their upcoming Test assignments.