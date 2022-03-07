R Ashwin is an all-time great: Rohit hails spinner after he becomes India's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to achieve a humungous win in the series opener of the two-match Test series on Sunday (March 06). Accounting for as many as 16 wickets on Day 3, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team were on a roll as they stormed past the hapless Islanders to claim a 1-0 lead in the series.

While Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer, with a glorious 175* and accounting for a nine-wicket haul in the match, R Ashwin also made heads turn with his vital contributions with both bat and ball. Ashwin scored his 12th Test half-century (61) and returned with a six-fer. By taking his fifth wicket in the match, the 35-year-old surpassed Kapil Dev's wicket-tally (434) to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the red-ball format.

Ashwin has 436 scalps in 85 Tests at an average of 24.26, including 30 five-fers and seven ten-wicket hauls. Thus, Rohit -- who made his Test captaincy debut with a big win -- heaped praise on the wily off-spinner after India went 1-0 up in the series.

Most wickets for India in Tests

Anil Kumble - 619

R Ashwin - 436* (9th highest overall, 3rd among active cricketers)

Kapil Dev - 434

Harbhajan Singh - 417

Ishant Sharma - 311

"He is an all-time great in my eyes. He is playing for so many years and performed for the country. So many match-winning performances, so for me, he is an all-time great. People might have a different point of view but from where I see, he is an all-time great for me," Rohit Sharma said.

"When you grow up wanting to play Test cricket, you don't dream about these things and so to surpass that is a big achievement on his behalf. You know, I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better. Ashwin is one such player who always has confidence is in his ability in what he wants to achieve and for the team as well," Rohit added.

After a thumping win over Sri Lanka in the first Test, India will aim to go for a clean sweep in the series decider, which will be a day-night affair at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It will be held from March 12-16.