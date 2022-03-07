Rohit Sharma achieves unique captaincy record on debut as India hammer Sri Lanka in 1st Test

After making a superb start to his stint as India's full-time limited-overs captain, Rohit Sharma made a winning start to his reign as the full-time Test captain of the side. Rohit-led India hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series to take a 1-0 lead.

It was Rohit's debut Test as captain and the Indian skipper achieved a unique record with the comprehensive victory. Rohit has now become only the second Indian captain to win his maiden Test match by an innings. Former India skipper Polly Umrigar was the first to win a Test match by an innings on his captaincy debut.

Umrigar had led India to a clinical win against New Zealand by an innings and 27 runs in the 1955-56 season. Rohit is the second Indian skipper after him who has managed to achieve the feat.

Batting first in the first Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, India rode on a stunning knock of unbeaten 175 from Ravindra Jadeja and half-centuries from the likes of Hanuma Vihari (58), Rishabh Pant (96) and R Ashwin (61) to post a huge total of 574/8 (declared) on the board.

Also Read: Fan's 'I will not get married till Virat Kohli scores his 71st' poster goes viral during 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India wasted no time after posting a huge total as they invited Sri Lanka to bat in their first innings on Day 2 itself. The Indian bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 103/4 before stumps on Day 2 and continued their fine form on Day 3. Jadeja went on to bag a five-wicket haul as he combined with R Ashwin to run through the Sri Lankan batting line-up in their first innings.

Also Read: Jadeja, Ashwin spin India to thumping win by an innings and 222 runs in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

The visitors were skittled out for just 174 runs before India enforced the follow-on and invited them to continue their second innings. Sri Lankan batters failed to deliver once again in the second innings as the visitors were bundled out for 178 runs on Day 3 to lose the game by a huge margin of an innings and 222 runs.

Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his stellar knock of unbeaten 175 and a total of nine wickets in the game.